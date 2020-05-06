MOVIES

Throwback Pic of Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Posing with Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan is Unmissable

Throwback Pic of Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Posing with Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan is Unmissable

An old pic of Kareena Kapoor is making rounds on the internet where she is seen posing with the sibling duo -- Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan-- flaunting her baby bump.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
An old picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan posing alongside Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan is making rounds on the Internet. Standing in the middle of the sibling duo, Bebo is seen dressed in a long red dress flaunting her baby bump, in the picture.

While Kareena looks ravishing in the her solid red maxi dress, Sara is wearing a sheer see-through black top, which she paired with a glittering golden skirt. Ibrahim, on the other hand, was dressed in casuals with a grey t-shirt over a black pair of jeans.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, who married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, enjoys a good bond with her husband's children - Sara and Ibrahim - and have always said that they are good friends. She is also often seen spending time with them.

Read: Unseen Pic from Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Featuring Sara and Ibrahim Spells Royalty

Earlier talking about their personal equation, Sara spoke to Hello! and gave her mother Amrita Singh the credit for her happy relationship with Kareena, Sara said, “It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”

