Throwback Pic of Priyanka Chopra with Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil Sharma is Adorable

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma are good friends. Whenever Priyanka comes to India she spends some quality time with Arpita and family.

Recently, a throwback picture of the Dostana actress along with Arpita’s son Ahil Sharma has hit surfaced on the internet.

Priyanka is married to American pop singer Nick Jonas. She spends most of her time with her hubby in the US. Currently, the lovebirds are staying at their house in Los Angeles.

Recently, a throwback photo of the couple from their wedding had made its way to the internet. In the snap, Priyanka and Nick could be seen sitting together and holding each other’s hands, while Priyanka was resting her head over Nick's shoulder.

See the image:

Meanwhile, professionally, Priyanka was last seen in the movie titled The Sky Is Pink. The flick featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. She will next be seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao. The project is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

