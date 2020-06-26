Throwback Pic of Suhana Khan in London Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Ever since she made a debut to Instagram, Suhana keeps sharing pictures with her siblings or friends. Currently, a throwback picture of hers is doing rounds on the internet.

The photo, shared by Bollywood Hungama on Instagram, shows Suhana having fun with her friend. It’s a two year old image when she was studying in Ardingly College in Sussex, London.

Suhana and her friend appear to be shaking a leg at the college premises. The throwback photo has been uploaded with a caption that reads, "Pretty #SuhanaKhan with a friend in London (sic)."

SRK’s daughter turned 20 last month. She posted some pictures on Instagram a day after her birthday, which she celebrated at her home, Mannat due to coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I’m gonna be 30 in ten years.” One of the images shows Suhana standing in the balcony of her home, clad in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress.

Among the photos, there is a slow motion video of hers, wherein she can be seen tucking her hair behind her ear with the wind blowing on them.

The post also has a photo of a birthday note, which appears to have been written by her younger brother AbRam. The note reads, “Happy Birthday. You are the best sis in the world (sic).”

The star kid is currently spending time with her family in Mumbai after returning from New York following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more