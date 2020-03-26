Throwback Pic of Suhana Khan Will Leave You in Awe of Her

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently became the talk of the town after she made her Instagram profile public. Also, Suhana’s fan page recently dropped a throwback picture of the star kid partying with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda and her other friends in a night club.

In the picture, which is from her dinner date with Agastya and other common friends, Suhana can be seen posing in an all-white outfit as she gives off trendy vibes.

Read: Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public, See Pics

Like everyone, Suhana is also practicing self-isolation in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The star kid, a few days ago, shared an Instagram story showing her enjoying a Meryl Streep film.

SRK’s daughter Suhana is currently studying in New York University’s film school while there is no confirmation if she is in New York or Mumbai amid the coronavirus spread. New York has been declared the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Read: Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Turns 40 Days Old, Actress Shares Adorable Family Pic

Meanwhile, King Khan has been urging his followers on social media to stay indoors at the time when the country is grappling with COVID-19. He posted a video on March 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to observe Janta Curfew, to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus. He delivered his message in an interesting way by including several iconic scenes from his hit films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Raaes’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1241717797912080385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1241717797912080385&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftimesofindia.indiatimes.com%2Fentertainment%2Fhindi%2Fbollywood%2Fnews%2Fcovid-19-heres-how-shah-rukh-khans-daughter-suhana-khan-is-spending-time-during-lockdown%2Farticleshow%2F74788651.cms

In India, over 600 people have contracted the deadly virus and ten people have lost their lives to it. In view of the expanding footprints of coronavirus in the country, PM Modi announced on March 24 a 21-day country-wide lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more