Throwback Pics of Smiling Rishi Kapoor Dancing and Singing on Stage Go Viral

One of the most charming actors of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor ruled the screens for decades. The actor's high-spirited demeanour was something fans still remember fondly. One of his old pictures has surfaced online and is being widely shared across social media platforms. The pictures are from a public event that Rishi attended a few years ago. The visuals show a bright and perky Rishi enjoying his time on the stage. He is also accompanied by a little fan girl on the stage. The late actor obliged the young girl’s request and shook a leg with her.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The actor was 67 at the time of his death. The veteran actor succumbed to leukaemia two years after being diagnosed. Rishi is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A few days ago, Neetu remembered her late husband with a post on social media. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Neetu was missing Rishi. She took to Instagram where she posted a picture of the Kapoor family marking the occasion sans Rishi. Neetu captioned the post, “Karva chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahib.”

Neetu often shares pictures with her late husband, remembering the good old times with the actor. The late actor’s last onscreen appearance was in the 2019 film Body. The suspense thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph also featured Emraan Hashmi. Two Netflix films of the actor will be released posthumously – Ram Baran Singh and Kitty Boy.