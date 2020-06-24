Throwback Pics of Vijay are Breaking the Internet

South actress Vanitha Vijayakumar recently took to social media to wish her friend and actor Thalapathy Vijay happy birthday. The Tamil actor turned 46 on June 22.

Vanitha shared a few unseen pictures featuring Thalapathy Vijay. We can see Vijay playing with Vanitha’s son Vijaysrihari. She revealed that the pictures were taken during her son’s first birthday celebrations. There are also pictures where Vijay and Vanitha are sitting on a sofa.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestant recently announced the news of her marriage to filmmaker Peter Paul. The duo will tie the nuptial knot at the actress’ Chennai residence on June 27.

Taking to her Twitter account, Vanitha wrote a heartfelt note expressing her happiness and excitement. Her lengthy message started with “…and I said yes (sic).”

She recently got her soon-to-be husband’s name tattooed. In caption, Vanitha wrote, “Etched for love”

The 39-year-old actress has two children - son, Vijay SriHari (2001) and daughter, Jovika (2005) from her previous marriage with television actor, Akash. After the couple’s divorce in 2007, Akash gained custody of their son. She also has a daughter, Jaynitha (2009) with ex-husband Anand Jay Rajan.

Vijay was last seen in Tamil film Bigil where he played dual roles. He will soon be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Master as a university teacher. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in pivotal roles. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a gangster, and will be at loggerheads with Vijay’s character in friends-turned-foe storyline.

