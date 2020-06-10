Throwback Picture from Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Marriage Surfaces Online

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took everyone by surprise when he decided to opt for an arranged marriage with Rukmini Sahay. Now, a throwback picture from their marriage has surfaced on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the big fat wedding. The 38-year-old actor looks handsome in a beige and maroon sherwani, while his better half is looking extremely gorgeous in a red lehenga.

In the snap, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor is seen holding Rukmini’s hands while performing a ritual. Other pictures show him putting sindoor on Rukmini’s forehead. In another picture, the duo can be seen doing rounds around the holy fire.

Neil and Rukmini tied the knot in a destination wedding in Udaipur in the year 2017. Rukmini doesn’t have any linkage to Bollywood. Neil and Rukmini’s parents have known each other for a very long time. Based in Mumbai, Rukmini has pursued her career in the aviation sector. The couple were blessed with a baby girl named Nurvi Neil Mukesh in September 2018.

Neil’s Instagram account is filled with the pictures of his little angel. Recently, he had shared a funny picture of himself wearing Nurvi’s headbands. “Advantage of being a father to a baby girl. You get to keep you hair back. #longhair #quarantine,” the actor had written.

Neil’s industry friends dropped comments on the post. Actress Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Where is the cutiepie.. Your daughter.”

Neil’s last outing in Bollywood was Bypass Road. The movie was directed by Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.