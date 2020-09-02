Throwback Picture of Parineeti Chopra From the Sets of Saina Surfaces Online

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Now, a throwback picture of Parineeti from the badminton court has surfaced on the Internet.

The frame is a collage of two pictures featuring Parineeti and Saina. Both the stars can be seen in action holding a shuttlecock.

Earlier, a video from the sets of the film had cropped up on the internet. The footage was of an early morning jogging sequence.

During the film shooting, Parineeti was staying at Navi Mumbai's Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex to cut down her travel time to get trained.

Talking about her character, Parineeti had earlier said, “This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous”.

The film is likely to release in October 2020. It is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series. The film is based on Saina's journey to World No.1 badminton player and raising a toast to the several milestones in her sporting career.

Parineeti will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti and Arjun have earlier worked in Ishqzaade and Namaste England.

Parineeti will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, the yet-untitled physiological thriller is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film narrates the tale of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.