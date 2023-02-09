The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood’s one of the power couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is nothing less than a fairytale. Their momentous journey, which was filled with magic and love, saw the couple solemnise their wedding nuptials at the picturesque Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, February 7. The celebrations will now reportedly continue in the national capital. Meanwhile, an old photo of the Student Of The Year actor has resurfaced on social media.

Sidharth’s childhood photo of him as Lord Krishna has been making rounds on social media platforms again. The throwback picture was shared by the actor on the occasion of the Janmashtami celebrations. In the photo, Sidharth can be seen posing for the photo while holding a flute and in Krishna’s costume.

“Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however, this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace and harmony, Happy Janmashtami to all. P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture,” the caption of the photo read.

Here look at the post:

Post their wedding nuptials, both Sidharth and Kiara shared gorgeous photos of themselves. Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, the couple had a fairy tale wedding. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from their D-day, both penned the caption, “’Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

The newlyweds arrived in Delhi last night, and received a grand welcome at Sidharth’s house. Twinning in red ensembles, the couple were welcomed with Dhol beats and they were even seen grooving to the beats with their family. In a viral video shared by the paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen standing at the gate surrounded by the family.

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will now be hosting a reception in Delhi. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

