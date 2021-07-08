Throwback Thursday: Once Neena Gupta Told Masaba Vivian Richards Wasn’t ‘Family Man’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has been very candid about her life and career. She has been a single mother who has raised her daughter Masaba Gupta successfully despite going through endless hardships. Once in an interview, Neena had opened up about the presence of Masaba’s father, Vivian Richards in her life. She revealed earlier their daughter used to be quite upset as she felt Vivian did not keep in touch with them. Later, she helped Masaba understand her father.

The actress explained to the fashion designer that Vivian wasn’t a “family man”. During an interview with a leading daily in 2015, Neena revealed that the West Indies cricketer wasn’t briefly in touch with them when Masaba was growing up. He used to call up on some special occasions like their daughter’s birthday. At times he would even come to meet the mother and daughter. But then he completely disappeared for as long as three years. However, after she turned 20, he usually contacted her. She explained that since Vivian isn’t “net savvy”, it is difficult to remain in “touch with him”.

The veteran actress added that the cricketer finds it difficult to “express his emotions”. If she tells him that she needs a particular thing, he would try his level best to find it and would not rest till he brings it to her. However, on his own, he does not think about bringing anything for her.

Neena and Vivian had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. She has always admired him even when the two went five years without speaking to each other. She shared an anecdote about his nature when she went to watch “a match in which he was playing”. When the West Indies cricket team lost it “by a run”, she recalled how he cried since he was the “captain” of the team. She said such raw emotions can be found only in a “down-to-earth” person.

