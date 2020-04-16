Throwback Thursday: Patralekhaa Looks Fierce in This Photo Clicked at Sea by Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actress Patralekhaa, like many of us, has been missing the good old times during the current lockdown. The actress dived into nostalgia and relived her holidays with a throwback Thursday picture on her Instagram account.

"#Throwbackthursday I miss the sea.. Always been a water baby a true #pisceangirl," she captioned the click.

Wearing a pearl white bikini, Patralekhaa can be seen sitting atop a stone as waves crash against her. The masterful picture has been taken from a gap in between rocks and features the blue sea in the background.

Informing her Insta fam that she is truly a "water baby", Patralekhaa wrote that the picture was captured by Rajkummar Rao, her boyfriend. Rao wasn't far behind in complimenting the picture. He wrote, "And I was wondering, how come it's feeling so HOT today. Now I know,” followed by fire and red heart emoticons.

Patralekhaa has also spoken up about the animals suffering in captivity. The actress, who is a pet parent, recently shared the plight of several animals which stay in isolation their whole lives.

“As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with,” she wrote.

Another picture posted during her lockdown days featured the actress at a time before the “world was shaken n locked down by the virus (sic)”.

