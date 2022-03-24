Throwback Thursday: Preity Zinta Reminisces On Dil Se, Shares Picture from First Film Shoot

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is an avid social media user. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star often treats her fans to gorgeous throwback pictures and takes them back to good old times. Maintaining the trajectory, Preity took to Instagram and celebrated Throwback Thursday by sharing picture from her first film ‘Dil Se’.

The 47-year-old star who is a mother to twins now, travelled back in time and treated her fans to a stunning glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer film. In the photo, Preity is seen standing next to elephants in her film’s look. She wrote, “Look what I found ! This was shot on location in Kerala for Dil Se. My first film shoot. I was thrilled to be surrounded by so many elephants. #Jiyajale #DilSe #throwbackthursday #ting."

The actress looked gorgeous dressed in a red salwar and blouse as she posed by holding the trunk of a giant elephant. Preity is all smiles as she posed for the memorable click.

Advertisement

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, celebrity followers including Madhuri Dixit Nene and scores of the Kya Kehna star’s flooded it with likes and comments. While some dropped heart and fire emoticons, others appreciated the actress for showing courage as she posed in front of the giants. One fan wrote, “Well will you look at the patience of those beastly giants. As if they were up for a pose in front of the camera to greet the beautiful smile.” Another wrote, “Awesome.”

The dimpled beauty loves to share tids and bits of her personal and professional lives by posting intriguing pictures and videos on social media. Earlier on the occasion of Holi, Preity took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, in which she can be seen smeared in bright colours as she played Holi with her husband Gene Goodenough and their friends.

For the unversed, Preity and Gene welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year in November. The actress had taken to her Instagram space to share the news with fans, friends, and followers. Sharing a wonderful picture with Gene, Preity revealed that that they named their twins Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough.

Dil se is 1998 released romantic thriller film written and directed by Mani Ratnam, and produced by Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma, and Shekhar Kapur. The movie is set in the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam. It features Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, while Preity made her debut with the movie in a supporting role. Written by Ratnam and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is an example of parallel cinema and is noted as the final installment in Mani Ratnam’s Trilogy that consists of 1992 released Roja and Bombay that released in 1995.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.