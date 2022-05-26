Throwback Thursday: Unseen Pic Of Sridevi With Baby Janhvi

There will never be another one like Sridevi. She was one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses of her time. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, following in the footsteps of the legendary actress, is making a name for herself in Bollywood. Often, we see Janhvi posting adorable photos from her childhood featuring her mom Sridevi, dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. One such photo that shows Sridevi holding baby Janhvi in her arms is now going crazy viral on social media.

The Dhadak actress posted the photo on Mother’s Day this month. In the picture, Sridevi can be seen sporting a black outfit and holding Janhvi, who looks adorable in a white frock, in her arms. Janhvi had captioned the picture: “Even in your absence, I feel your love every day. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. Love you.”

See the throwback gem here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sridevi began her acting career at a young age. She starred in Thunaivan in 1969 and went on to become one of India’s top actresses. Her sudden demise on February 24 in 2018 left the entire nation in deep shock.

On many occasions, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor share million-dollar throwback photos of Sridevi on their Instagram profiles. On the actress’ death anniversary in 2020, Janhvi posted this black and white picture from her family album and wrote: “Miss you every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

And this is how Boney Kapoor remembered Sridevi on Instagram earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)



Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

