Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts

Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone! — Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Just a day after Abhishek Bachchan shut a troll mocking him for living with his parents, an old video of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dodging a similar question has now gone viral. It was in 2005 when the actor had just started to make a mark in the West, that she appeared on The David Letterman Show to promote her film Bride And Prejudice.During the conversation, Letterman asked if it's common in India for older children to live with their parents and Aishwarya's response got the hall to erupt into cheers and applauds.The actor, with a smirk on her face and surety in her eyes, responded saying, "It's fine to live with your parents. Because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from our parents to meet for dinners."Letterman was quick to respond saying that they "have all learnt a little something tonight."For the uninitiated, Abhishek was recently trolled on Twitter by a user who made fun of him for living with his parents and the actor had just the apt response to "put them in place."A Twitter user wrote, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"To which Abhishek responded, "Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."On the professional front, while Abhishek just wrapped the first schedule of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya is currently occupied with Fanney Khan.