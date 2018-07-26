English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Remember The Time When Rani Mukerji Expressed Her Love For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Yeah, We're Trying to Recall Too
Whether close pals or bitter enemies, there is something about the blown up relationships of larger-than-life Bollywood celebrities that keep us engrossed in their world.
Image: Yogen Shah
Bollywood isn't just about hits and misses. It isn't just about romantic leads and nasty feuds either. It is also about friendships and enmities. For every tale of popular stars enjoying an unusual bond, you find a notorious story of them despising each other. Whether close pals or bitter enemies, there is something about the blown up relationships of larger-than-life Bollywood celebrities that keep us engrossed in their world.
And one story of Bollywood’s friendships and feuds involves two incredibly talented actors Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They may have ruled Bollywood for a long time, but that didn't appear to be the cause for their rivalry. However, things turned ugly when Mukerji replaced Rai in Chalte Chalte, because the latter's then boyfriend Salman Khan had destroyed property on the sets of the film. Reports also suggest that Rai's wedding with Abhishek Bachchan, who was once supposedly in a relationship with Mukerji changed the equation.
Irrespective of what had happened in the past, the actors are now cordial if not completely and quite evidently averse to each other.
In an old interview with Rai on popular show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Mukerji - while referring to her as Ashu Maa - confesses her love for Rai and promises that they would always be friends.
“Aishu Maa, you know I love you. I am really sorry I couldn’t come for the show because I am unwell. As you know, I am always unwell, I couldn’t make it to Delhi. Just to let you know that I love you, you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aishu Maa. I just want to say one thing, that we are going to be friends forever. I love you,” Rani says.
Watch the video
Mukerji, who was reportedly shocked to know that her once "close friends" never invited her to their wedding has said in another that only Bachchan could have explained the reason for it. "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. However, it doesn't matter now. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite," she had confessed.
