During the COVID-19 lockdown, we all did the household chores by ourselves and that was no exception even for B-Town celebrities. Many actors back then shared clips of themselves cleaning, cooking or passing their time in the lockdown in their homes. Now, a video is again making rounds on social media of Raveena Tandon cleaning her balcony with her full makeup on. The Instagram reel opens with the Andaz Apna Apna actress moping her balcony. After a few seconds, she can be seen putting the shed leaves that fell on her balcony in a corner.

The actress donned a black top and beige shorts while she had her make-up on. In a long caption, she said that it was no big deal to do household chores. “Just before giving some interviews, this is what I was doing and loving it! Apne ghar ki safai karna koi badi baat nhi hai! Sab karte hai, lekin funny baat hai yai, full make-up karke (Cleaning your own house is not a big deal as everyone does it, but the funny thing here is doing it after full make-up)! The new normal is glamour for the camera. Here I’m cleaning up just before my shoot and then to look glam on camera,” she stated in the caption.

Her fans reacted to the video from July 2020. One of them had said, “Good job.” Another person commented, “Yes, you’re right ma’am.” Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

The actress was recently on a spiritual journey to Varanasi on the occasion of her late father Ravi Tandon’s first birthday after his demise and Maha Shivratri. The actress shared a bunch of photos from her time in Varanasi. She penned a heartwarming note in the caption of the post.

She wrote, “Day 1. Kasha, I finally let a piece of you go… that I will hold on in my heart forever… a send-off papa, on your birthday and Mahashivratri, couldn’t get better… from Dusk to Dawn… did the entire Kashi Vishwanath with you and then bade you a happy goodbye. Love you always! Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange Maiya!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Telugu film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film also featured Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Fans are now anticipating the third instalment of the Prashanth Neel-directed film. Raveena was also seen in the series Aranyak. In the Netflix series, she played a police officer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here