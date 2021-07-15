Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Gracefully Reacted On Aishwarya Rai’s Marriage

It has been years since Bollywood actor Salman Khan broke up with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but their controversial love story still remains fresh. Post their breakup, Aishwarya had found love in actor Abhishek Bachchan with whom she worked in Guru and Dhoom 2. The duo had tied the knot in 2007 in a grand affair. While people anticipated that this event would irk Salman, his reaction, on the contrary, had won the hearts of many.

In an interview with India TV, when the issue of the actor’s love life came up, he was asked about his reaction to Aishwarya’s wedding. Surprisingly, he said he was glad that she had married Abhishek, who belonged to a good family and wished her all the happiness in her life. Salman’s reaction melted the hearts of his fans.

Once upon a time, Salman and Aishwarya were one of the most talked-about couples of the B-town. However, when they broke up in 2002, it was not a smooth one and it became the much talked news of the time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the megastar is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film is being produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is being directed by Maneesh Sharma known for Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in the movie in the role of the lead antagonist. The makers have not yet divulged details about his character.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, the actress will play the role of Nandini, the mute queen and wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar who was a chancellor-treasurer of the Chola kingdom.

