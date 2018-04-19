English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
Last year, in a press event, when asked about which actress he would've liked to marry, Sanjay took Madhuri's name without any hesitation.
A file photo of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit (Youtube)
Fans all over the country are excited to see the onscreen reunion of 90s favourite pair Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after almost two decades. The two actors will be seen together in Karan Johar's Kalank which is being directed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman.
Sanjay has always openly admired Madhuri and her talent, while Madhuri has kept her distance. In an early season of Koffee With Karan, when quizzed about his relationship with Madhuri, Sanjay had dodged the question and had mentioned that he did meet Madhuri's kids and husband. Though he maintained that he's extremely fond of the actor. Last year, in a press event, when asked about which actress he would've liked to marry, Sanjay took Madhuri's name without any hesitation.
Interestingly, the two senior actors were rumoured to be dating during the peak of their careers in the early 90s. With films, Saajan and Khalnayak, their onscreen, as well as offscreen chemistry, was the talk of time and there were speculations that the two might even get married.
However, before the relationship could take a serious turn, Sanjay's name got involved with 1993 Mumbai Blast, ending his rumoured romance with Madhuri. Later, she got married to Ram Nene, a USA based doctor, while Sanjay fought the legalities in India and later found love in Manyata Dutt. Both the actors are now settled with children and it will be interesting to see how their chemistry has evolved over the years.
