Throwback Thursday: When Shashi Kapoor's Father Said He is Too Young to Marry Jennifer Kendal

Shashi Kapoor, the son of legendary actor and producer-director Prithviraj Kapoor, was a fantastic performer. He was the Kapoor with a flair. Shashi was a heartthrob in the sense that his dimples, crooked canines, looks, and dialogue delivery drew ladies from all over the country to his door to seek for his hand in marriage, but Shashi’s heart belonged to Jennifer Kendal.

Shashi wished to keep his marital connection with Jennifer private. It was a rare chance for him to tell about his love. Shashi and Jennifer tied the knot in 1958. They have two boys, Karan and Kunal, as well as a daughter, Sanjana. Shashi said in an interview before his death in 2017 that he knew he wanted to marry Jennifer the moment he met her.

He had stated in an interview with News Tak that at that time he was only 18 years old when he first met Jennifer. He said “I wanted to marry her right away. My parents shockingly said, ‘My gosh, 18 is a little young.’ So I responded, ‘Okay right, I’ll wait.’ After two years, they said, ‘Do you still want to?’ I answered, ‘Yes,’ and they said, ‘Okay.'"

Shashi passed away on December 4, 2017, after a protracted illness. But, till his death, he solely cared for Jennifer. Their pairing and friendship were quite endearing. Jennifer bid her last goodbyes to this world in 1984. Shashi got quite lonely in such a scenario but did not remarry. Whenever he was questioned, he refused, claiming that “no one like her can ever be discovered again."

Kunal, his son, told a news outlet in 2012 that it had been 28 years since his mother died, but his father had never really healed. She died at the age of 50. They had a strong connection. According to him, every relationship has its challenges, but their bond was unique and extraordinarily strong.

Shashi was not just a serious individual, but also a serious artist. He’ll forever be remembered by every cine-lover. Jahan Kapoor, his grandson, will now begin his film career.

