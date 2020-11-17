Throwback to Arijit Singh Posing with Shahid Kapoor During Fame Gurukul Days

A perfect throwback for all Bollywood fans has surfaced online today. The picture, now being widely shared across social media platforms, has actor Shahid Kapoor and singer Arijit Singh.

Taken back in the year 2005, the image will surely take you down the memory lane. The picture from 15 years ago has an unrecognisable Arijit flanked by other co-contestants and winner of the show, Qazi Touqeer posing with the big star, Shahid.

The photo was clicked when Shahid Kapoor visited the sets of singing reality show Fame Gurukul. Arijit, who needs no introduction today, was a participant in the show and failed to go a long way in the contest, becoming the sixth contestant to get eliminated from the show. Fame Gurukul was judged by veterans from the music industry including, Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagnik, KK and Shankar Mahadevan. However, not winning the show did no damage to Arijit’s career as he went on to become a celebrated playback singer and is one of the most sought after artists in the country today.

The picture has evoked a rush of nostalgia for Instagrammers, who have flooded the comments section with their reaction. During the show, Arijit caught the attention of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who roped him in for a song which unfortunately remains unreleased.

His singing debut in Bollywood was with the song, Phir Mohabbat from Emraan Hashmi’s film, Murder 2. The song’s popularity instantly skyrocketed and so did the latest music sensation’s career. There has been no looking back since then for the National Award winner.

Arijit has crooned several songs for several films featuring Shahid including Haider, Rangoon and Padmaavat. The latest was the soundtrack album of 2019 film Kabir Singh. The singer lent his voice to many of Shahid’s songs in the film, and all of them became popular and are much loved by fans.