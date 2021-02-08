Throwback to Fam Jam Moment from Abhishek Bachchan's Mundan Ceremony

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has shared an adorable throwback moment of Abhishek Bachchan getting his first crop of hair razed by the former's father Hakim Kairanvi. The ceremony is referred to as mundan as per Hindu rituals and is a happy occasion in the family of a newborn.

Sharing the throwback black and white moment on social media, Aalim wrote, "@bachchan you are amongst the very few who have got their haircuts from Hakim and Aalim both of Hakim’s Aalim. This is a rare pic of Abhishek Bachchan @bachchan getting his first ever haircut/mundan after his birth from my dad Hakim Kairanvi (sic)."

Reacting to this picture, Junior B wrote in the comments section, "Fam Jam."

Abhishek has also turned 45 recently. Wishing Abhishek on Instagram and his official blog, Big B posted a then-and-now collage of throwback pictures with his son.

"I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand," the veteran actor wrote with the picture.

Aishwarya Rai also shared a happy family moment from Abhishek's birthday party.

On the work front, Abhishek will next feature in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.