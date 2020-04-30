Throwback to Ranbir’s Emotional Speech About Rishi Kapoor That Left Alia Teary-eyed

A video of Ranbir Kapoor’s heartfelt speech on father Rishi Kapoor at an award function is doing the rounds on the internet. In his acceptance speech of an award, he talks about his father and what conversations with him are like. His partner Alia Bhatt who was present on the stage at that time can be seen getting emotional with his speech.

The actor spoke at the Zee Cine Awards last year, where he had got the award for best actor for his role in the film Sanju. He said, “My father is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life. I've often heard when you come into some kind of crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person and what you are. Very often, when I meet him or whenever I talk to him he only talks about movies”.

Ranbir also shared how his father got insecure about getting roles in films after he got back. Rishi Kapoor had been battling with leukemia for almost two years before he passed away on Thursday.

“He speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and that kind of passion and that kind of madness is what brings all of this to perspective,” added Ranbir.

The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 8:45 am today.

