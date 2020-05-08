Throwback To The Time When Rishi Kapoor Joked About Getting Ranbir Married to Alia Bhatt’s Best Friend

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship with Alia Bhatt is no more a secret. The duo has been together for about two years now.







They reportedly started dating in 2018. In fact, in just a matter of months, Alia became close to the Kapoors. She was often spotted at dinners and outings with them. Late actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu loved the company of the Raazi star. The things went so far that there were reports that the lovebirds were planning to get married this year.







However, it was not Alia but her best friend who was once recommended as the ideal partner for Ranbir by Rishi Kapoor. In a throwback tweet, shared by Rishi in June 2018, the veteran actor posted a snap of his son with the best match, director Ayan Mukherji.







“Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!” he captioned the picture.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

The Sanju actor shares a great bond with the filmmaker. The duo has worked together for several projects, including Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.







Ayan and Ranbir will next work together in Brahmashtra trilogy, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie, which is under production, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 4 this year. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.







Rishi Kapoor passed away last month. Both Ayan and Alia were present for the last rites and other rituals of the evergreen actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more