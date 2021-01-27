Throwback to Times When Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Wore Same Bridal Outfit at Their Wedding

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dressing sense and Indian fashion statements. The diva's wedding look is remembered by everyone as she was looking extremely gorgeous wearing the regal and vintage ensemble. On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Ali Khan posted some of the throwback pictures of the wedding dress comparing it to that of her mother Sharmila Tagore's bridal look. The dress was initially worn by Sajida Sultan the begum of Iftikhar Ali Khan – 8th Nawab of Pataudi – and Sharmila’s mother-in-law.

Several families in India adopt this age-old custom to wear their elder's wedding dress on their special day, passing on the bridal dress to generations. Following the same custom, Kareena opted for an heirloom sharara, which was the bridal dress worn by her mother-in-law for her D-day. However, the actress revived the dress in a way that would fit the aesthetics of the present times without hampering the aesthetics that were originally present.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Saba wrote that the traditions passed on to the next generation. She shared an image of her grandmother, mother and Kareena wearing the same dress passing on the legacy.

Saba also shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Taimur and Inaaya Khemu on the occasion of Republic Day.

Saba stays away from the limelight and is more focused on her social work and once appeared on Kareena's chat show What Women Want.

Kareena married Saif on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress is currently pregnant with her second child and is already a mother of a son, Taimur. She was last seen in the comedy film Good Newwz, released in the year 2019. Kareena’s upcoming project is Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chhadha, which is Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.