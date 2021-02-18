Throwback to When Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Teammates Went Cruising

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending quality time together on a yacht has resurfaced online. The clip is from 2019 and has gone viral recently after being circulated across social networking sites. The video is from the time when India was touring West Indies. Anushka had accompanied Virat on this tour and joined his teammates for a boat party.

The throwback boomerang clip showed the power couple and members of team India including KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin chilling in the middle of a sea in Jolly Harbour Antigua. Anushka, Virat and company clearly made the most of their break spending time on a cruise on the seas around the Caribbean Islands. Anushka looked stunning in a breezy white and peach coloured outfit. Virat, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a blue striped shirt and black shorts.

Recently, Anushka marked Valentine’s day with the most romantic post. The new mommy shared an adorable picture of her with husband Virat Kohli. The gorgeous image showed the couple, all smiles looking into each other's eyes. The beach in the backdrop of the sunset makes the moment picturesque. The 32-year-old actress wore a beautiful white mulmul tunic which featured flared short sleeves. Virat kept it casual and opted for a basic black T-shirt and pants. Anushka penned a loved-up note to captioned the image, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos My valentine every day forever and beyond (sic)."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 11, 2021. They named their daughter Vamika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka has produced two web series last year Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.