MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Throwback to When Hardik Pandya Popped the Question to Natasa Stankovic, Watch Video

Throwback to When Hardik Pandya Popped the Question to Natasa Stankovic, Watch Video

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian actress Nataša Stanković on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai.

Share this:

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian actress Nataša Stanković on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai.

Today, Nataša Stanković shared a post rekindling a fond memory from their engagement. Taking to her Instagram page, she uploaded a video where we see the couple posing all smiles. The TikTok clip also has the song, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas by Arijit Singh playing in the background.

Stanković wrote,” @hardikpandya93#memories #us #engagement #dubai,”in her caption.

Pandya had surprised all when he posted a delightful glimpse of their romantic sojourn on his social media handle.

Currently, the engaged couple is spending quality time with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

During their stay-at-home, Natasha and Pandya have been setting couple goals with their adorable pictures on social media.

Natasha submitted an image of herself on Tuesday, and what caught everyone’s attention was Pandya’s reply. Sharing the snap, Natasha posed a question in her caption that reads as, “How’s your quarantine going?”

Soon the cricketer sent a reply to his ladylove’s post saying, Best with you (kiss emoji)”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading