Throwback to When Hardik Pandya Popped the Question to Natasa Stankovic, Watch Video

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian actress Nataša Stanković on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai.

Today, Nataša Stanković shared a post rekindling a fond memory from their engagement. Taking to her Instagram page, she uploaded a video where we see the couple posing all smiles. The TikTok clip also has the song, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas by Arijit Singh playing in the background.

Stanković wrote,” @hardikpandya93#memories #us #engagement #dubai,”in her caption.

Pandya had surprised all when he posted a delightful glimpse of their romantic sojourn on his social media handle.

Currently, the engaged couple is spending quality time with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

During their stay-at-home, Natasha and Pandya have been setting couple goals with their adorable pictures on social media.

Natasha submitted an image of herself on Tuesday, and what caught everyone’s attention was Pandya’s reply. Sharing the snap, Natasha posed a question in her caption that reads as, “How’s your quarantine going?”

Soon the cricketer sent a reply to his ladylove’s post saying, Best with you (kiss emoji)”

