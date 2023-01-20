Throwback To When Sridevi Got Insecure Because of This Veteran Actress

The world of cinema is one where actors face stiff competition from their peers all the time. Even the most seasoned actors and the biggest of stars can sometimes get insecure. It usually happens when two veteran stars are sharing screen space. Something similar happened on the sets of the 1993 Mahesh Bhatt film Gumrah, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi in the lead. Sridevi was one of the reigning queens of Indian cinema at that time and she had to share screen space with yet another versatile and veteran actress, Reema Lagoo.

Reema Lagoo played the role of Sridevi’s mother in the movie and as usual, gave her best and delivered an excellent performance. However, according to a report on Zee News, after Sridevi watched her performance later, she got insecure as she thought Reema did a better job than herself. She also thought that Reema had a more powerful role than her.

According to media reports, Sridevi convinced the makers to edit Reema’s role from the film. Sridevi was a big star during that time, so the makers had to oblige and as a result, Reema Lagoo’s role was cut from the film. When the film was released, Reema understood that her role had been cut in the film, but she did not blame anyone and never talked about it.

Reema Lagoo, one of the most powerful supporting actors played numerous roles in Hindi and Marathi films, often playing the elder sister or mother to the lead actor or actress. She died in 2017 of a heart attack, aged 59. A year later, Sridevi was also found dead in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai, aged 54.

