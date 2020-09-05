Throwback to When Varun Dhawan Called David Dhawan on The Kapil Sharma Show

A throwback clip from one of the promotions of the 2016 film Dishoom has surfaced online. The lead cast of the film including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are seen having a gala time with The Kapil Sharma Show host. In the video that is going viral, Varun can be seen making a call to his filmmaker father, David Dhawan.

However, how everyone reacts when David doesn’t answer the call is hilarious. When Varun says that he can try calling his mother, the comedian insists to let it be as there will be no scope of reservation left. Everyone including the audience is left in splits after this. The action-adventure film is written and directed by Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan.

Varun has been entertaining his fans via his official social media handle. His recently uploaded video wherein he edited his face on that of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s found his Instafam ROFL.

Varun is awaiting the release of his next, Coolie No. 1. The film was slated for a May 1 release but got pushed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the film for the first time. Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan, is the remake of the 1995 hit film with the same title. The original rendition that recently clocked 25 years starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The upcoming film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in important roles.

For the last few days, media reports have been abuzz with the possibility of the film taking an OTT route. There has been no official confirmation from the makers if the film will skip the theatrical window and opt for a direct-to-digital release.

Next, Varun has to work on a biopic based on the life of the late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The project will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan who directed Varun in Badlapur (2015).