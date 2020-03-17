Throwback Tuesday: The Moment When Alia Bhatt Touched Rajinikanth's Feet

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday on March 15 with her family and close friends. The Highway fame received wishes and blessing from a number of friends, colleagues and fans.







In one of the throwback videos shared by a fan group of Rajinikanth, Alia is seen touching the superstar's feet at an event. The video shows Alia, dressed in shorts, cardigan and boots, touch Rajinikanth's feet as she shares the stage with him. Also seen in the video is actress Aishwarya Rai, dressed in a traditional dress. One can also spot Arjun Kapoor in the video.

Take a look:











The video is from the ISL opening ceremony back in 2015. It was the first time when she had met the megastar. In an interview back then, Alia was quoted as saying, "I was starstruck... I was shaking. But I was very excited. It was amazing meeting him. He is a warm and down-to-earth person. I met him on stage and everyone was very excited."







Meanwhile, the actress celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen and best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. She is enjoying her time out as the shooting of her upcoming movie Brahmastra has been halted amid Coronavirus scare.







The movie will feature Alia opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and is directed by their friend Ayan Mukherji. Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4.

