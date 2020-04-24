MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Throwback Video of Aamir Khan Personally Sticking 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' Posters on Auto Rickshaw is to Be Treasured

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has been a step ahead of everyone when it comes to promoting films. A throwback video shows him personally sticking movie posters on the back of auto rickshaws in Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, fondly called as Mr Perfectionist, is known to go to great lengths when it comes to taking up a film project. The actor immerses himself completely in a role and that is why picks only one film at a time.

Aamir started his glorious Bollywood career with 1988 blockbuster movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) and his dedication and passion towards films became evident right from the very start. It is said that for the promotions of the movie, Aamir used to personally stick posters on the back of auto rickshaws and now a video of the same has been shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram.

In the video, Aamir can be seen sticking QSQT posters on auto rickshaws in Mumbai with the help of actor and relative Raj Zutshi. Seeing the dedication of a young Aamir is sure to leave you inspired.

On the movies front, Aamir and Kareena Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres