Throwback Video of Aamir Khan Personally Sticking 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' Posters on Auto Rickshaw is to Be Treasured

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, fondly called as Mr Perfectionist, is known to go to great lengths when it comes to taking up a film project. The actor immerses himself completely in a role and that is why picks only one film at a time.

Aamir started his glorious Bollywood career with 1988 blockbuster movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) and his dedication and passion towards films became evident right from the very start. It is said that for the promotions of the movie, Aamir used to personally stick posters on the back of auto rickshaws and now a video of the same has been shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram.

In the video, Aamir can be seen sticking QSQT posters on auto rickshaws in Mumbai with the help of actor and relative Raj Zutshi. Seeing the dedication of a young Aamir is sure to leave you inspired.

On the movies front, Aamir and Kareena Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

