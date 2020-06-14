Throwback Video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Holidaying Before Marriage Surfaces Online

A throwback video of star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh holidaying in a foreign location is doing the rounds on social media. Ranveer and Deepika can be seen walking hand-in-hand and wading through the tourist crowd as a person around them recognises the Bollywood couple and asks them for a selfie in a discreet manner.

On hearing her fan's request, Deepika turns and obliges them with a candid snap. Ranveer also joins Deepika as the adorable couple fulfill their admirer's wish on busy streets. In the video, Deepika can be seen be seen wearing a comfy white ganji and leggings while Ranveer sports a T-shirt and shorts. Both stars mingle in the crowd as they enjoy each other's company and city ambience in throwback video.



On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak (2020) and Ranveer featured in Gully Boy (2019). Their upcoming movie together '83 is highly anticipated among fans all will release when coronavirus scare is less and theaters will reopen. The Kabir Khan directorial will chronicle India's maiden cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer portrays Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika plays his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia. Meanwhile, Ranveer also reprises his role as Simmba the cop in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which will see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.



















