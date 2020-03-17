Throwback Video of Janhvi Kapoor Making Funny Noises as She Sips Coconut Water Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor has been a fan favourite even before she made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film Dhadak. From candid videos of her casual outings to pictures of her professional shoot, fans can't seem to get enough of film industry's newbie.

Now, a throwback video of Janhvi, seemingly from her school days, has surfaced on the Internet and is now being widely shared across social media platforms. In the clip, Janhvi can be seen relishing on some coconut water with a friend as they make funny noises while sipping it.

This is not the first time that Janhvi's old picture made it to social media and have gone viral. Recently, on her 23rd birthday, Ananya shared a priceless throwback picture with Jahnvi and Shanaya Kapoor from their teenage as they possibly enjoy a slumber/ theme party. Sharing the image from the past on Janhvi's birthday, Ananya wrote on Instagram, "#MajorThrowback," as she tagged Janhvi and Shanaya in her post.

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled The Kargil Girl. She will also feature in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

