Throwback Video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mothers Dancing Together is a Treat to Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are far away from their families at present but the duo knows how to make them feel special in absolute adorable ways. Celebrating Mother's Day, the American pop singer took to social media to share an amusing video of his mother Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra's dancing together.

In the groovy video, the two can be seen having fun as they indulge in a robotic dance session.

"Flashback on this Mother’s Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love," Nick captioned the video.

Apart from this, he also shared some pictures with them from his wedding ceremony. In one of the pictures, Nick is seen with his mom walking down the stairs of Umaid Bhawan, Jaipur. While, in the other, Denise and Madhu are seen posing together for the cameras.

On Sunday, Priyanka too wished her mothers on the special occasion. She posted a video of her childhood and throwback photos with her mom, mother-in-law and other women she considers mother figures in her life. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas,” she wrote in the caption.

