Throwback Video of Ranbir Kapoor Shows He Was a Fan of Alia Bhatt’s Work Even Before Brahmastra

An old interview of actor Ranbir Kapoor talking about his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds on the internet. This came just days after Ranbir celebrated his birthday with his family.

The video was posted by Bollywood Hungama on their Instagram handle. In the short clip, Ranbir is talking about Alia and his desire to work with her. She is his co-star in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

The caption of this clip says that even before they made it official, Ranbir wanted to work with Alia.

Ranbir can be heard saying that he really wanted to work with Alia as he has been a “big fan of her work” before he started Brahmastra.

Fans are reacting with heart emojis to the Reel which was posted on Wednesday. The short clip is from Ranbir’s 2018 interview given to the news portal during the promotion of his film Sanju.

Alia and Ranbir are reported to be in a relationship for some time now. The two will soon be appearing together in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra. The Karan Johar produced film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roya and Prateik Babbar.

Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will also be working in this film.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has an exciting project with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next Telugu film RRR. She will be starring next to RT Rama Rao and Jr. Ram Charan in this film which is scheduled to release in January 2021.

Ranbir recently celebrated his 32nd birthday and went for lunch with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia and Ranbir also celebrated the birthday as the actress posted the picture of the actor with birthday cakes on her Instagram handle.

