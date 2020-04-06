MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Throwback Video of Salman Khan and Salim Khan Grooving Together Goes Viral

Throwback Video of Salman Khan and Salim Khan Grooving Together Goes Viral

A throwback video of Salman Khan grooving with father Salim Khan to Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is going viral.

Salman Khan is known to share a strong bond with his father Salim Khan as they are often heard highly speaking of each other in interviews.

A throwback of video of Salman and his father dancing at a party is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, the father-son duo can be seen grooving together as Salman’s brother Sohail Khan looks on. Singer Mika Singh is also seen singing in the video.

The video was shared by a fan of Salman on Twitter.

Netizens have posted comments on the video. One user wrote that he thought that Salman is closest to his father’s heart.

Another user dropped heart emojis on the post.

The Wanted actor recently shared a video on Instagram, in which he can be heard saying he has not seen his father for three weeks as he is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has time and again urged his followers to stay indoors to protect themselves from coronavirus.



Be Home n Be Safe @nirvankhan15

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The actor, last month, shared a video which shows him making a sketch. In the video, Salman can be seen creating a sketch with a drawing pad and sketching chalks in just a couple of minutes.

Recently, the Karan Arjun actor through a video made an appeal to his fans to stay at home and follow government directives. He also asked them to wash hands and spend time with the family. In the video, he also paid tribute to the healthcare professionals who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

He will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

