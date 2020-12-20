Throwback Video of Salman Khan Dancing During Christmas Bash Will Get You in Festive Mood

A throwback video of Salman Khan grooving on the dance floor with his brothers Arbaaaz and Sohail is doing the rounds on social media. It seems to be from a previous Christmas bash when the family got together for a celebration. Sohail is seen wearing a Santa's hat as Salman and Arbaaz groove like no onw is watching.

In the clip, Salman is seen wearing a black and grey striped T-shirt which he pairs up with a pair of dark denim pants. He seems lost in his own world while dancing to an English track.

Recently, Salman was seen celebrating his bodyguard's birthday. As the person cuts his cake and tries to share the first bite with Salman, he bends down to take a bite, but does not really eat it and backs out. Out of love for his staff, Salman is seen obliging to take a bite, but due to health purposes exercises restraint. This video of Salman trended big time on social media.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 14. He also recently unveiled his first look from upcoming film Antim, which stars Aayush Sharma in lead role. Salman's sikh look is receiving much praise from fans.

Salman will next feature in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The movie may hit screens in Eid 2021 after delay due to coronavirus . He is also set to shoot for Kick 2 in the coming year.