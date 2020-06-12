Salman Khan Dancing With Venkatesh And Rana Daggubati In Throwback Video Is A Treat To Watch

The internet is a great place. Just like a large photo album, you can surf it and find a throwback picture or video of your favourite stars. You never know which old treasure is waiting to surprise you.

Recently, an old video of Salman Khan grooving on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from his film Kick has been doing the rounds online. In the circulating video, Bhai can be seen dancing with friend and South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati.

Even actor Rana Daggubati joins the two for a while as Salman and Venkatesh perfectly reenact the hit party number. The loud cheer of audience can be also heard in the clip as Salman and Venky perform the iconic steps from the song.

The trio was dancing it out on the occasion of Venkatesh’s daughter’s wedding in March, 2019. His eldest daughter Aashritha had married Vinayak Reddy in a lavish marriage celebration held in Jaipur.

















Other than Rana, several other movie stars such as Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were also present. Salman Khan is known for his entertainment skills and it is not the first time that he burned the dance floor at a wedding. Earlier, in 2018 at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding, the star was seen dancing to the same song with Jacqueline Fernandez, his co-star in the movie Kick. The event had taken every Bollywood fan by surprise as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan had come on the platform together with Salman Khan and singer Mika to grace the stage.





