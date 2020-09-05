Throwback Video of Shah Rukh Khan from the Set of Main Hoon Na Crops Up on Internet

A throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the film Main Hoon Na has been shared by Filmfare on Instagram. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen rehearsing the dance steps of the peppy number ‘Gori Gori’ with the actress Susmita Sen. The music composition was by Anu Malik, who along with Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan gave voice to it. While the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvilla, SRK had revealed that the film was a comeback sort for him as he had gone through spine surgery at that time. The actor said that he was wondering whether he will be able to get back to work and do the action scenes or not. Talking about the roof sequence of the film, he said, “For me, it was very important I nail it”.

The film also marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut. The movie starred Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao in important roles.

Recently the actor took to his Instagram to wish his fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

A while back, the actor also extends his best wishes on Onam. He tweeted, “My warm regards to all on this occasion of Onam. May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... #HappyOnam”.

My warm regards to all on this occasion of Onam. May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... #HappyOnam https://t.co/DNQeEfKYRn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2020

SRK was last seen in Zero in 2018. Since then his fans are anxiously waiting to see their favourite star on the silver screen.