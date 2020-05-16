MOVIES

Throwback Video Of Shah Rukh, Kajol Dancing To Salman's Song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Goes Viral

During Prem Ratan Dhan Payo release, Shah Rukh and his Dilwale co-stars Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon danced to Salman's 2015 film's title track to give a shout-out to Dabangg star.

Ever since Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have mended their relationship, the two stars are often seen promoting each other's films on social media. During Prem Ratan Dhan Payo release, Shah Rukh and his Dilwale co-stars Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon danced to Salman's 2015 film's title track to give a shout-out to him.

Now, the same video has gone viral once again. It shows Shah Rukh in a grey tee and light-shade denims dancing alongside Kajol, who’s in a blue outfit. Kriti and Varun are also dancing with the duo.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood's most loved on-screen pair. SRK and Kajol have starred together in hits like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, Kajol revealed that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is her favourite film from the 90s. In response to Twitter India, Kajol wrote, “My favourite movies are ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’” and asked husband Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji to share their favourite movies as well.

