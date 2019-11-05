Take the pledge to vote

Throwback Video of Shah Rukh Khan Playing Football with Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday is a Treat to Watch

In a throwback video, shared by Maheep Kapoor, Shah Rukh can be seen playing football with Aryan Khan and his friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

November 5, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan has always stressed upon the fact that his family is his priority. Despite a hectic schedule, the actor makes sure that he spends time with his wife and kids. In a throwback video, shared by Maheep Kapoor, Shah Rukh can be seen playing football with Aryan Khan and his friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

In the video, Shah Rukh announces Aryan and Shanaya as captains of two teams. While the two kids play the game, Shah Rukh takes the place of the umpire. During the game, the father-son duo can also be seen engaging in a fun banter as Aryan tries to reason with his father that it was a goal for him, whereas, the actor cheers for Shanaya as he says, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.” Ananya is also there in the video playing with the other two in her pink jacket.

Commenting about the same, the Student of the Year 2 debutante commented on the video and wrote, "This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy."

Take a look:

On the work front, while Ananya has already stepped in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 this year and is prepping up for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Aryan and Shanya are yet to make their Bollywood debut.

However, Aryan made his film debut with The Lion King (Hindi), in which he lent his voice to Simba along with father Shah Rukh, who voiced Mufasa. However, Aryan doesn’t want to act, instead, he plans to take his career forward in direction.

Talking about Aryan's career choice Shah Rukh in an earlier interview told Mumbai Mirror, "Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US." He also mentioned about his youngest son AbRam, "AbRam I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rock star."

Shanaya too is yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood. She has, however, worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor starrer upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

