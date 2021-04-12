Throwback Video of Sidharth Shukla Dancing with Little Fan from Vietnam

Popularity of actor Sidharth Shukla knows no bounds. Whether in India or outside, this tall and handsome actor makes his fans go crazy. And this throwback video from Vietnam is proof of it.

Back in the year 2016, Sidharth visited Vietnam to promote his serial Balika Vadhu where it was to be telecast on a local channel. Sidharth played the character of Shiv in the serial and was accompanied by his co-stars Avinash Mukherjee, Aasiya kazi and Roop Durgapal. The actors received overwhelming response and love from fans.

During the promotions, a video featuring Sidharth dancing with a little Vietnamese girl surfaced on the internet. It was such an adorable video that fans gushed over it.

In the video, he is seen grooving with a fan on a Rajasthani song with other fans hooting and lauding the actor. Amidst the dance, he even kneeled down to match the height of the girl to make her comfortable. The actor was seen enjoying performing with the girl and was happy to make his fan feel special.

Sidharth never misses a chance to woo his audience with his loving gestures. His charming personality enthralls his fans and makes him one of the most loved television actors. He even thanked his fans in Vietnam for winning the award. He shared his gratitude through a Twitter post.

Thank you Vietnam for the award but the real reward is the unconditional love I receive from you all #Blessed pic.twitter.com/HQq8QAF25j— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 7, 2017

It was not the first time the Bigg Boss 13 winner did something out of his way to make his fans feel special. Recently, he met a fan named Anees Farooqi who has been on ventilator life support for the last 20 years and makes videos and shares it on social. The actor kneeled down to get clicked with him and gave him a memory to cherish. Later, Anees shared the photo on his social media account thanking the actor. He posted mentioning, “Man You Made My Day Thanks For All The Love.”

Sidharth is set to debut on a digital platform with his upcoming series Broken But Beautiful. He will also be seen charming his fans in an upcoming Shreya Ghoshal’s music video titled Habit, alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

