Throwback Video of Sushant Singh Rajput at His Alma Mater is Viral on Social Media

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans seem to be finding it difficult to come out of his memories. Several videos and photos of his have been doing rounds on social media since his death on June 14.

Recently, a throwback video of Sushant has surfaced on social media and it is going viral on the Internet. It was shot when the actor paid a visit to his alma mater Delhi Technological University (DTU) last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes) on Aug 12, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

He had also uploaded this video last year in October on Twitter. Sharing it, he wrote, “I’m just you away from glory. The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. Dream 12/50 Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater.”

I’m just you away from glory ✨ The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50 Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019

The tweet shows it was his dream to visit his college and he ticked it off the list. In the video, he can be seen taking selfies with students surrounding him. He seems overwhelmed by the love he is receiving. The clip also shows Sushant sitting on a bench in a classroom.

When the news of his death came out, Delhi Technological University organised a virtual prayer meet for him. The vice-chancellor, teachers and current students expressed condolences.