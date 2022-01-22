Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expressed Her Wish To Be A Mother

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their fans and well-wishers by surprise, on January 22, by making the big announcement that they welcomed a baby via surrogacy. They issued a joint statement about their first child on Instagram. Congratulatory messages are still pouring in from their co-stars in Bollywood and Hollywood as the couple is excited to begin the new journey of parenthood.

This seems to be the perfect time to look back in 2019 when Priyanka asserted that she always wanted to be a mother and to have children.

Ahead of Mother’s Day in 2019, Priyanka in an interview with E News spoke about her parenthood plans. When asked if she wants to become a mother, she said, “Yeah. Always. I’ve always wanted to. I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen."

Back in 2018, Priyanka was asked by an entertainment portal about her friend Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, she said, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, “God I need to catch up.”

During a talk show on Spotify after his wedding in 2018, Nick Jonas spoke about starting a family. “I think I have had to grow up pretty quick," he had said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Now, they have welcomed their first child after three years of their marriage.

Priyanka’s colleagues and friends in Bollywood including Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Hegde and Lara Dutta have congratulated her and Nick Jonas for the new journey of parenthood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.