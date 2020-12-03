Throwback: When Salman Khan Shot 'Challenging' Portions in Sultan

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Sultan featuring Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda has clocked 4 years in July this year. The director, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of BTS pictures from the shoot of the film and wrote, “One of the most challenging sequence of #sultan Fateh’s Den (sic).”

Earlier In June too, Ali shared the poster of the film and thanked the team for their amazing work. The caption of the post reads, “Time flies #4 years to #sultan . Thank you for all the ️ @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @randeephooda @theamitsadh @anantvidhaat @yrf @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani #irshaad kamil and the entire team (sic)."

Sultan was produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and was a blockbuster in 2016. Meanwhile, Salman has already wrapped up for his much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on Eid 2021. Earlier, the film was speculated to have an OTT release, however, makers denied for the same and confirmed that the film will have a theatrical release in 2021.

The action flick is directed by Prabhu Deva and co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Apart from Salman, the film will also feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Earlier, during the shoot of the film, the actor shared a snap from the sets and wrote, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe (sic).”

Apart from Radhe, Salman has several other projects lined up in his pipeline, including Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, which is a squeal to 2014 blockbuster Kick, is slated to go on floors by next year. The actor is currently being seen on the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 as the host.