Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan Film Tanks at China's Box Office
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to impress the audience in China and tanks at the box office.
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
The much anticipated film of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs of Hindostan faces rejection in China, reports film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film failed to recover its production cost and managed to collect Rs. 32 crore only.
Giving away the collection figures Taran wrote, "#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in #China... Remained at low levels over the weekend... Fri $ 1.51 mn... Sat $ 1.56 mn... Sun $ 1.61 mn... Total: $ 4.71 mn [₹ 32.93 cr]... Total includes previews held earlier" (sic)
Despite being made at a whopping budget of over Rs 300 crore and bringing together megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on screen, Thugs of Hindostan turned out to be a box office dud in India as well.
Thugs had recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
However, the multi starrer film has failed to impress the critics. Calling the film 'a solid case of great boast, little roast', Rohit Vats of News18 gave 2/5 stars to Thugs of Hindostan and wrote, "Thugs Of Hindostan builds up a larger-than-life narrative and then loses ground. Just when you begin adjusting to one kind of tonality, it changes into another film. Holding a film together for 165-minutes is anyway a daunting task, but with the stellar star cast, it should have been nothing short of a spectacular party. But it isn’t. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya's biggest mistake is not utilising the resources."
