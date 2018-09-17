GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Unveils Dramatic Logo; See Here

Thugs of Hindostan's logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
Aamir Khan's much anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan's logo is finally out. The logo was shared by Aamir on Twitter. He wrote, "The thugs are coming. love, a. #ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November."




Going by the video, the logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale, taking our expectations even higher.

You can check out the logo here:



Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.

Talking about working with Big B in the film, director Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier said, "Mr Bachchan is such a senior actor, a big star. Everyone is in awe of him and he is such a great guy to work with. He is totally professional, makes everyone feel at ease. What I have to tell myself is to see that I don't fall into the trap of being a fanboy. That is the only thing I have to watch out for, because as a director, I cannot like one actor more than the other nor can I have too much respect and awe. My job on the set is to call the shots."

Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West

The film is slated to release on 8th November.
