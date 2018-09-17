English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Unveils Dramatic Logo; See Here
Thugs of Hindostan's logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale
Thugs of Hindostan's logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale
Loading...
Aamir Khan's much anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan's logo is finally out. The logo was shared by Aamir on Twitter. He wrote, "The thugs are coming. love, a. #ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November."
Going by the video, the logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale, taking our expectations even higher.
You can check out the logo here:
Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.
Talking about working with Big B in the film, director Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier said, "Mr Bachchan is such a senior actor, a big star. Everyone is in awe of him and he is such a great guy to work with. He is totally professional, makes everyone feel at ease. What I have to tell myself is to see that I don't fall into the trap of being a fanboy. That is the only thing I have to watch out for, because as a director, I cannot like one actor more than the other nor can I have too much respect and awe. My job on the set is to call the shots."
Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West
The film is slated to release on 8th November.
The thugs are coming.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2018
love,
a.
#ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November.@yrf | @TOHTheFilm | @SrBachchan | @fattysanashaikh | #KatrinaKaifhttps://t.co/kczxjmvtWQ
Going by the video, the logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the epic tale, taking our expectations even higher.
You can check out the logo here:
Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.
Talking about working with Big B in the film, director Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier said, "Mr Bachchan is such a senior actor, a big star. Everyone is in awe of him and he is such a great guy to work with. He is totally professional, makes everyone feel at ease. What I have to tell myself is to see that I don't fall into the trap of being a fanboy. That is the only thing I have to watch out for, because as a director, I cannot like one actor more than the other nor can I have too much respect and awe. My job on the set is to call the shots."
Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West
The film is slated to release on 8th November.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
- Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China
- Champions League Return Offers Mohamed Salah Stage to Dispel Second-season Struggles
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...