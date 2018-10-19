Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan Treats Fans With a New Poster on Dussehra

On the eve of Dussehra, Aamir Khan treated his fans on Instagram with a new poster of his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The poster features the lead cast of the film.In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen holding an intense look as he leads his army. While Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as Suraiya, Fatima Sana Shaikh transpires to be fierce and strong. But the major highlight of the poster is again Aamir Khan, who stands in the centre as Firangi Mallah with his quirky smile.Sharing the poster on Instagram Aamir promised to meet his fans on Diwali, while Amitabh wrote, "The biggest adventure is about to begin. #ThugsOfHindostan in theatres on 8th November."Take a look at the poster:Recently, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan released their first song titled Vashmalle from the film which was about celebrating life without any fear. The song has Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing together for the first time in a film. The song is choreographed by Prabhudeva and is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh.Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh will be seen in a pivotal role. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8.