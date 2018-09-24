English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look as Quirky Firangi Unveiled; Watch video
Aamir Khan finally unveiled his first look from Thugs of Hindostan.
Aamir Khan finally unveiled his first look from Thugs of Hindostan.
Loading...
Thugs of Hindostan has already got audiences talking. After releasing the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan finally unveiled his first look from the film.
In the first look, wearing a green jacket with a hat and mini red sunglasses, and riding a horse, the actor looks mischievous. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह. हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको. सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम. दादी कसम !!! #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @tohthefilm | @amitabhbachchan | @katrinakaif | @fatimasanashaikh"
Meet Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah.
So far, five motion posters of Thugs of Hindostan have been revealed featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, John Clive and Aamir Khan.
Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.
For the uninitiated, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.
Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
In the first look, wearing a green jacket with a hat and mini red sunglasses, and riding a horse, the actor looks mischievous. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह. हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको. सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम. दादी कसम !!! #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @tohthefilm | @amitabhbachchan | @katrinakaif | @fatimasanashaikh"
Meet Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah.
So far, five motion posters of Thugs of Hindostan have been revealed featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, John Clive and Aamir Khan.
Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.
For the uninitiated, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.
Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...