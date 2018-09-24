Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look as Quirky Firangi Unveiled; Watch video

Thugs of Hindostan has already got audiences talking. After releasing the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan finally unveiled his first look from the film.In the first look, wearing a green jacket with a hat and mini red sunglasses, and riding a horse, the actor looks mischievous. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह. हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको. सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम. दादी कसम !!! #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @tohthefilm | @amitabhbachchan | @katrinakaif | @fatimasanashaikh"Meet Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah.So far, five motion posters of Thugs of Hindostan have been revealed featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, John Clive and Aamir Khan.Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.For the uninitiated, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.