English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React on Mumbai Police's Thugs Posts
Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan praised the Mumbai Police's new campaign #Nocityforthugs.
(Image: Yash Raj Films)
Loading...
Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have praised the Mumbai Police's new campaign #Nocityforthugs.
Aamir on Saturday night tweeted a poster made by the Mumbai Police digital team, where a still from the actors' upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan was put on one side and the Mumbai Police team's image was put on the other.
The caption on the film's still was written: "Dhokha swabhav hai humara (treachery is our nature).
The caption on Mumbai Police's photograph read: "Aur bharosa humara (And trust is ours.)
Aamir wrote: "Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect (Your nature is to doubt, work day and night and to be alert. We trust you. Respect.)"
Amitabh shared the poster and wrote: "Yes indeed... Respect for the Mumbai Police."
Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Aamir on Saturday night tweeted a poster made by the Mumbai Police digital team, where a still from the actors' upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan was put on one side and the Mumbai Police team's image was put on the other.
The caption on the film's still was written: "Dhokha swabhav hai humara (treachery is our nature).
The caption on Mumbai Police's photograph read: "Aur bharosa humara (And trust is ours.)
No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018
Aamir wrote: "Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect (Your nature is to doubt, work day and night and to be alert. We trust you. Respect.)"
Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect. 🙏 https://t.co/Jd3FiSHSuG— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2018
Amitabh shared the poster and wrote: "Yes indeed... Respect for the Mumbai Police."
yes indeed .. sahi 🙏 .. respect for the Mumbai Police https://t.co/SREhhIN368— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Set for Stringent Test With World Cup Qualification Up for Grabs
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React on Mumbai Police's Thugs Posts
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...