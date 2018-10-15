GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Will Dance Together For The First Time in Vashmalle

Not only acting but Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen dancing together in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
(Image: Yash Raj Films)
Though it has been decades for both, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, in Bollywood, they haven’t been seen together in a film. However, it’s going to happen in Thugs Of Hindostan, probably the most anticipated film of the year. Not only acting but they will be seen dancing together in the film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

It is reported that the song they'll be dancing on is titled Vashmalle, which means dance your heart out and make merry. The song is choreographed by Prabhudeva and is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh. The video of the song is expected to release this week.

Vijay Krishna Acharya revealed that the number will be high on energy. DNA quoted Vijay as saying, “It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other. The song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out in dance. It is a priceless moment.”

Take a look at the picture:



Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh will be seen in a pivotal role. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8.
